Essential things to pack for a beach vacation

Make packing for your next beach vacation breeze with this checklist of essentials

Make sure you have everything you need for a relaxing beach vacation. – ALL PIX FROM 123RF

PLANNING a beach vacation? Before you start packing, you should make a list of what to bring. Begin making the list a day or two before your trip, and don’t leave your home before making sure that you have all the essentials. Apart from a water bottle to stay hydrated and sunglasses for your eyes, here are some other must-haves that you should take with you when you head to the beach. Swimsuits Swimsuits or a bikini are a must. Its better to pack more than one, just so you don’t have to wait for the first one to dry, and also in case some untoward accidents happen. Besides, packing a variety of outfits is much better.

Comfortable shoes Sandals or flip flops are easy to wear on a sandy beach. For lunch or when travelling, wear platform or light-weight, open-toe shoes to allow your feet to breathe easy in the hot weather. You should also pick comfortable footwear to take you from beach to hotel, poolside, or just walking around the town. This is when you can pick pretty-looking, high-quality flip flops that are anti-slip. Sunscreen Living in a tropical country, we should all be using sunscreen daily, but some Malaysians don’t feel the need, or even bother to buy one. Aside from being easy to apply, sunscreen can help protect your skin from sunburn, and lowers your risk of developing skin cancer in the long-term. Keep a small tube or bottle in your bag, wherever you go.

Hats Besides sunscreen, hats are a must! They provide shade for your face, neck and ears, all sensitive areas that are prone to sunburn. Wearing a hat together with sunscreen can give you the maximum protection from harmful UV rays, whether you are intentionally sunbathing, or simply taking a walk outdoors. Beach towel Sure, the hotel where you stay will give you a towel, but it’s always better to take your own towel, for hygeine reaasons. You can bring a microfibre towwl, if you don’t want to carry a bulky, terry cloth towel. Inflatable safety vest If you have children, especially if they are toddlers, it’s good to carry an inflatable safety vest made in a smaller size to keep them safe in the water. Even adults could make use of the safety equipment, as it could be worn during water-based activities. You can also pack floats for adults and children.