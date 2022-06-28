Ethan Hawke ‘evolved’ through his Black Phone role

ETHAN HAWKE is ready to further push his limits as an actor! Hawke, who has starred in over 70 roles to date, believes it is time to shake things up creatively in his career. Which is why he took up the role of the sadistic child serial killer in his latest film, The Black Phone.

“I did Black Phone first and when I accepted the part, it was the first really straight-up villain I’ve ever played,” said the actor in a recent virtual press conference to promote the film. Though he did recently appear in Moon Knight, his role as The Grabber felt more “refreshing”.

“I do think it’s a new chapter in my life. As you get older, you have to keep changing and doing different kinds of parts. I think it was fun for me at this moment in my life to start playing these different kinds of guys.”

In the horror flick, Hawke’s character regularly kidnaps children from a local neighbourhood and murders them. But when his latest victim, Finney, is abducted, he discovers a phone in Hawke’s basement that allows him to communicate with the previous victims.

Hawke fell in love with the script immediately upon reading it. According to him, it felt like a good mix of his favourite Steven Spielberg and Stephen King movies.

Another reason for Hawke’s passion for the project was due to his parental fears. The star, who is a father of four, believes that it was important to make the movie.

Despite the film’s graphic and dark nature, Hawke argues that inspires kids in some way to take responsibility for their own lives.

Regardless, he did note that it was heartbreaking as “a parent” to shoot the movie.

The Black Phone is now showing in local theatres.