Fang-tastically beautiful!

The old adage “beauty is pain” still rings true to this day. The rapid transition from traditional skincare techniques to high-tech facial devices that can immediately zap away all the unwanted debris and acne on your face has certainly proven how much the skincare industry has evolved.

Just a few years ago, vampire facials made headlines especially after social media icon Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her experience with the treatment.

For many people, the name itself already sounds daunting. However, unbeknownst to many, this facial treatment offers an array of benefits. And no, you don’t have to sacrifice yourself to a vampire to get this treatment.

Before we delve into its process and benefits, you should know that the vampire facial is a procedure that combines the process of micro-needling and platelet-rich plasma (PRP). It is also one of the most advanced facial treatments that utilises your body’s natural force to cure itself.

For the micro-needling process, short and fine 0.5 to 2.5 millimetre needles are often used to pierce your skin, while PRP is made up of a large concentration of platelet-rich plasma proteins that are drawn from your blood.

Although this sounds intimidating, rest assured that you’ll barely feel any pain during the actual procedure. However, this treatment is not recommended for those who are pregnant or who have active acne or facial eczema. If you’re interested in trying this treatment, it is important to look for a qualified professional.

Treatment process

A numbing cream is applied to your face 30 minutes before treatment. While the numbing cream takes effect, a relatively painless blood draw process is done. Fret not, only a small vial of your blood is needed.

Next, your blood will be spun in a centrifuge to remove all the impurities, which are the white blood cells and the red blood cells. Once the spinning process is complete, it will reveal three layers: your red and white blood cells, and on top, your platelet gel.

The secret formula to this facial treatment is your platelet gel. Once it is transferred into a syringe, that’s when the magic begins!

With the numbing cream, you’ll only experience a slight tingling sensation during the micro-needling process. Drops of your platelet gel will be applied simultaneously during the process.

The treatment will be repeated over the entire face, focusing on your areas of concern. In addition, the PRP will help clot your wounded areas and regenerate new skin which will promote rapid elastin and collagen production.

Lastly, a hyaluronic acid that is rich in vitamins will be applied to your skin after the treatment for soothing purposes.