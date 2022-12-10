Fans defend Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih from haters

AS K-pop continues to grow, more and more artists continue to make their debut. But perhaps no family has made a bigger overall contribution to the industry than the Huening family.

Siblings Huening Kai and Huening Bahiyyih are each making their individual marks in K-pop, with Kai being a part of boyband TXT, and Bahiyyih having been selected as part of newly formed girl group Kep1er. Their older sister, Lea Navvab Huening was formerly a member of the group VIVA.

While fans are certainly enjoying the siblings’ musical output and interactions online, fans of Kep1er have recently made their voices heard over the need for the industry to treat both siblings as their own individuals.

Recently, fans called out the 2022 The Fact Music Awards (FMAs) for their treatment of Kep1er – and especially Bahiyyih – on the red carpet.

During the award show, despite Kep1er winning the “Hot Artist” award and performing their hit song Up!, the group were only asked about their performance in a follow-up question.

The first question that was asked was directed to Bahiyyih, on whether the she and her brother were supporting each other.

Though she treated the question politely, fans were frustrated that Bahiyyih is still being seen as “just Kai’s sister”, rather than as her own woman, considering the hard work, talent and passion she has invested in her own K-pop career.

Since appearing on Mnet‘s Girls Planet 999 reality singing competition, Bahiyyih has been the target of malicious comments from netizens, which the idol’s uncle has admitted she is aware of.

Although Kep1er’s company WAKEONE has stated that “strong measures without leniency will be taken” against “malicious postings, defamation, and false rumours,” fans continue to speak out that not enough action is being taken in stopping the hate against the 18-year-old.