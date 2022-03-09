Fans heartbroken over Jungkook’s family dog’s passing

BY now, BTS fans are well aware about the each band member's furry companions, since the guys constantly share moments with their pets on social media platforms.

Recently, ARMYs asked Jungkook's brother, Jeon Jung Hyun for updates on Gureum, the family’s adorable dog, since it had been a while since fans saw him.

To their surprise, Jungkook's brother shared some sad news about the Maltese pooch: he had passed away late last year at the age of 20.

Jung Hyun posted on an emotional farewell on his Instagram story: “Gureum-ie passed away around the end of last year. I was so proud of him for holding on till the end while sick to see mum and dad.

“The 20 years together with Gureum-ie were very happy (to me). I’m leaving this post since there were many asking about his recent condition. Have a good night.”

Jungkook once revealed Gureum was an abandoned dog that was rescued from an animal shelter, and had regularly shared updates of his pets with ARMYs and even talked about Gureum during interviews and shows.

ARMY were heartbroken by the news and sent their condolences to Jungkook and his family. Many shared photos of the late dog alongside Jungkook's image. Some ARMYs even pointed out the fact that when Gureum was born, Jungkook was just four years old, meaning that the beloved canine had been a part of most of his life.

RIP, Gureum. You will be missed.