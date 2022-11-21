Fans mourn late Power Rangers star Jason David Frank

MIGHTY Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has died at age 49. He was best known as the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver who had the villain-to-hero arc in the iconic 1993 children television series.

According to his rep Justine Hunt, the actor and mixed martial artist died in Texas. Though the cause of death has not been officially released, reports indicate it was suicide.

People who loved Frank, including co-star Walter Emmanuel Jones, who played the Black Power Ranger mourned the loss on his Instagram: “Can’t believe it ... RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

He’s survived by his four children, Jenna, Skye, Jacob, and Hunter. In August, his second wife Tammie filed for divorce.

In his latest project, Legend of the White Dragon, which is slated to come out next year, he starred as Erik Reed/White Dragon.