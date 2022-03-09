Fans rally around Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih

IN an unexpected turn of events, fans are calling on Kep1er member Huening Bahiyyih’s agency, WAKEONE, to do more to protect her from harassment, as she had increasingly come under fire online due to malicious comments from anti-fans.

The agency had earlier released a statement that “strong measures, without leniency”, will be taken against ‘malicious postings, defamation, and false rumours levelled at the 17-year-old artiste.

However, fans were not satisfied and they want more to be done to protect the teenager.

Hence, they came up with the hashtag #WakeOneProtectBahiyyih, along with some while made use of use email templates created by BAHIYYIH FB UNION, the singer’s fanbase, to send direct messages to the company.

In the email, the group stated that the singer has been receiving “verbal hatred and defamation” especially from Japanese netizens, after she recently attended an event to support her brother, TXT’s Huening Kai.

The fans claimed that such harassment has been ongoing since her days with Mnet’s Girls Planet 999 and stated their worries about their impact upon her mental health, pointing out that her uncle Vincent Huening once said that she is aware of anti-fans.