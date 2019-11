THIS year, Guess’ new Gue88 capsule collection saw the 1980s’ acid-wash trend make a comeback, coupled with an eccentric play on bold colours on premium pima cotton fabric.

The massive 54-piece collection is the second collaboration between the global fashion brand and music label and platform 88rising, coming after a November 2018 collection with a 1960s hippie vibe.

The new collection comprises a mix of streetwear staples and accessories featuring crewneck tees, denim jackets, hoodies, bodysuits, cargo pants, waist bags, bucket hats and more.

88rising and Guess looked to their individual iconic symbols and combined them to create a graphic narrative that blend equal parts’ DNA.

Together, they continue to explore the juxtaposition of Asian and West culture, translating the quintessential American experience by means of the school yearbook concept featuring trailblazing artists from 88rising’s roster including, Rich Brian, Joji, Higher Brothers (Masiwei, Psy.P, KnowKnow, Melo) and Niki.

88rising founder Sean Miyashiro shares: “After the extremely successful debut of Gue88 capsule collaboration last year – where we sold out two releases within 15 minutes of each drop – [we decided to come] back again for round two.

“The expanded line represents the essence of 88rising; where we are forever living our lives on our own terms, guided in our belief for creative freedom and new dimensions.

“And we’ll keep pushing, leading our specific brand of Asian representation, and inspiring the global youth.

“Working with Guess Inc. director of brand partnerships Nicolai Marciano and his team has been amazing, because they’re able to capture this energy and match it with their own. They understand what we stand for without having to be said, and we’ve been able to create an incredible line because of it.”

The Gue88 capsule collection is available at Guess Pavilion, KLCC and Sunway Pyramid, and online through 88nightmarket.com.