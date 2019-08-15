Anna Wintour gets additional title with Condé Nast

GLOBAL publishing conglomerate Condé Nast has bestowed yet another title upon its ‘golden child’ Anna Wintour — who already helms the company’s flagship fashion title Vogue as editor-in-chief, in addition to performing the role of Condé Nast artistic director.

The appointment comes as part of a series of big changes at Condé Nast announced Wednesday, and will see Wintour overseeing Vogue International, as well as advising executives on global content opportunities. She will also act “as a resource to editors-in-chief and editorial talent worldwide,“ according an official statement by the company.

Wintour will be joined on the new global content team by fellow Condé Nast editor-in-chief David Remnick of The New Yorker, and Oren Katzeff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment.

The changes are the biggest since Roger Lynch, a former Pandora executive, was tapped to succeed Bob Sauerberg, the former CEO of domestic Condé Nast, with Lynch commenting on the decision to say that one of his “top priorities has been to define our organizational structure so that we can take full advantage of our unique growth opportunities and exceptional content around the world”.

“I’m confident that our new global structure will better enable us to collaborate across teams and markets and, ultimately, deliver unparalleled experiences for our consumers and clients,“ he added (via Fashionista). — AFP Relaxnews