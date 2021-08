COSMETICS heiress Claudia Soare is more than just the successor to her mother’s namesake beauty empire. The vice-president and creative director of Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH) prides herself as an innovator in her own right. “I am a creator by nature and that’s who I truly am, I love to create and that’s all I do,‘’ says Claudia, who plans to take the brand to new heights. ABH was founded by Romanian-born Anastasia Soare in 1997 and is best known for its eyebrow products. Claudia’s mother introduced her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method based on balance and symmetry of the arched brow to naturally frame the face. “The brow is our greatest strength and biggest know-how, it will always be the cornerstone of the brand.‘ There are two sides to Claudia, who is also known as Norvina. “Despite how I look, I am a complete introvert. I force myself to get out of my shell and be more of an extrovert so people don’t think I am intimidating to approach. “At the same time, you want to make sure that you’re comfortable with the choices you’re making. I only feel comfortable when my hair colour is not ‘normal’, which is why I think finding your identity and how you express yourself is one of the most important things.

Stick Blush.

Tell us about the brand revival that ABH is experiencing. I wouldn’t call it a brand revival but it’s about going back to our roots in some ways and exploring how ABH started in the very beginning. I think it’s important for ABH to come back strong after something as traumatising as the global pandemic that is still affecting people all over the world, and focus on launching products that speak to the brand heritage. What went into creating the Cream Bronzer and Stick Blusher in the Summer 2021 collection? For the longest time, people avoided cream bronzer because it was too waxy, slippery, sticky and difficult to blend into the skin. For the stick blusher, it was often too greasy and difficult to manage. It was a nightmare, especially when you sweat. I started formulating them in 2016 and failed to get them right for three years. Finally, I was able to make cream products that are true cream. Its creamy consistency isn’t tacky and it dries down into a matte finishing. It also has a lightweight, buildable and blendable formula.

Cream Bronzer.

What is the colour story of the new Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 5? It’s a purple, lavender and lilac-themed eyeshadow palette. My first palette, Vol. 1, had purples and other primary colours in it but it was very intense. Vol. 5 is my version of a neutral purple palette, it’s what I’d wear to the office and when I go out. I always make sure to include versatile colours for daywear and for people who are afraid of wearing colours because I don’t want to alienate them. I want the palette to be integrated into all aspects of our everyday life. What is your favourite part of the process when creating a palette? A lot of the time, I have a concept in mind but it doesn’t quite end up how I want it to be. It becomes a stressful process but also very personal for me when I’m able to create a colour story that ties all the hues together. A palette is a mood, a feeling and it is how I would envision people to wear them.

Magic Touch Concealer.

Many see skincare as a form of self-care and use makeup to create a fantasy. What does makeup mean to you? Makeup is definitely a break from the monotony we’ve been living in for the past one and a half years. It’s really challenging sometimes to get ourselves together because the ‘new norm’ is in a state of disarray. More so than ever, especially for people like me who live in a fantasy in their minds. I saw so much more cosplay even though it is a niche interest, and made me so happy. But makeup is all about feeling beautiful, being ready to face the world and also playing with makeup as a personal moment to tell a story. I certainly think that you should use makeup when you want it or for whatever reason you need it. You don’t need all makeup products, you just need the ones that make you feel good. What is your number one beauty tip? Skincare. I started using skincare since I was a teenager and a lot of my friends never did. Looking back, I really see the impact of maintaining your skin health. It’s not something that you use today to see results tomorrow but 10 years down the road when you compare, you’ll be pleased.