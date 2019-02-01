Celebrating happiness

Retail conglomerate Parkson starts the festive season of warmth and family get-together with the unveiling of its Chinese New Year campaign entitled “Celebrate Happiness” that is inspired by the theatrical lion dance –a form of traditional dance in the Chinese culture to welcome good luck and fortune.

Historically, statues of the Chinese lion were built to guard regal buildings, government officials and homes of the wealthy since the Han Dynasty.

Moreover, legend has it that the lions have the ability to chase away evil, and in return, bring happiness and longevity.

At the campaign shoot at Thean Hou Temple, the lively lion dance troupe opportunistically made a festive appearance which added more colours to the already vibrant apparel and accessories that ooze cuteness and charm to ring in the New Year.

This season, shoppers can easily purchase traditional attires from brands such as Voir Clothing, Derhy, D’moda, Pure and Chinese New Year collections from renowned local designers like Monica Quen, Carven Ong and Cynthia Tang.

There are also extensive selections from Parkson’s own in-house brands like 7 Dayz and Mave.

Also, don’t forget to pair the outfits with statement accessories from necklaces and earrings to lavish brooches, all available at Dynasty, Dandelion, Wonderlust + Co, So Seoul and Oggi.

Meanwhile, handbags come in handy to keep our belongings close to us with brands such as Santa Barbara and Pierre Cardin that offer its latest collection.

Last but not least, the gentlemen too are in favour of trendy and stylish clothing from fashion brands like Savile Row, Monsieur Nicole, Feraud, Bonia, Goldlion and Idexer, while completing the ensembles with comfortable footwear from Dr Cardin, Larrie, Valentino Rudy, Ecco and Obermain.