Diminish dark spots

A RADIANT and even-toned complexion is every woman’s dream and Eucerin now offers a safe, gentle and effective solution that diminishes dark spots in only four weeks! Eucerin UltraWHITE+ SPOTLESS is a breakthrough skincare range with the active agent Thiamidol that came from rigorous testing as well as intensive research and development at the Eucerin Skin Science Lab.

Dark spots are caused by the overproduction of melanin, which is commonly triggered by sun exposure, aging and hormonal changes among others. In the past, the most effective solution for removal of dark spots have been chemical peels or laser treatments. Now, Eucerin UltraWHITE+ SPOTLESS offers a gentler approach that is just as effective but with long term benefits.

“For over 100 years, Eucerin has built a strong reputation for providing safe and effective skincare solutions. Today, we are proud to introduce Eucerin UltraWHITE+ SPOTLESS, a range that has taken us over 10 years to develop. This breakthrough formula contains our patented active ingredient, Thiamidol which is proven to be the most effective out of 50,0000 compounds tested in the Eucerin Skin Science Lab, successfully diminishing dark spots in four weeks while remaining gentle on the skin,” said Ng Hock Guan, Country Manager of Beiersdorf Malaysia.

To demonstrate the efficacy of the active ingredient, Thiamidol, two pairs of twins, Avril and Cathrine Koh and Felicia and Fyrone Lee, were selected to put Eucerin® UltraWHITE+ SPOTLESS to the test. From each pair, Avril and Felicia were selected to use Eucerin UltraWHITE+ SPOTLESS while Cathrine and Fyrone underwent laser treatment.

At the end of the four weeks, both women who used Eucerin UltraWHITE+ SPOTLESS reported significant improvements, with dark spots dramatically reduced and fairer, more glowing skin.

Felicia said, “I wanted a more glowing complexion, and Eucerin UltraWHITE+ SPOTLESS really lived up to its promise. I’ve already received compliments about my glowing skin. I felt the Double Booster Serum really made a difference in helping to even out my skin tone. Best of all, I love how moisturised my skin feels and looks now.”

Avril, who also used Eucerin UltraWHITE+ SPOTLESS, said, “I’ve always been bothered by dark spots. Apart from the Double Booster Serum I was really happy with the Spot Corrector to target the trouble areas. This regime really worked wonders! Since I started using it, my dark spots were almost gone and my skin has a lovely glow.”

Their testimonials reinforce what early users experienced, such as Petra Mayer who flew in from Germany to share her dramatic transformation. Petra had been troubled by dark spots which severely affected her confidence but after only four weeks of using Eucerin UltraWHITE+ SPOTLESS, she experienced significant improvements.