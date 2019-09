THE category is: eleganza extravaganza!



The people who attend Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2019 dress for the occasion, because at KLFW, you will find the most diverse, sometimes outrageous, but overall awe-inspiring street styles that never cease to surprise us.

Across the board, showgoers were serving Harajuku decora, sartorial dominatrix, animal eccentricity, pyjamas daywear and everything in between.

Elsewhere, I saw photographers spending a great deal of time roaming through the buzzing street of Bukit Bintang to capture the total brilliance of Kuala Lumpur street style, and I thought if they decide to compile the images into a coffee table book it would definitely serve as an invaluable style guide for the contemporary.

And perhaps a few years later, we could possibly study the evolutionary street style that showcases the tapestry of Kuala Lumpur’s fashion fickle landscape.