For beauty’s sake

AS it turns out, the traditional brewing of Japanese sake, otherwise known as fermented rice wine is one of the most beneficial natural skincare ingredients. It is no wonder, despite being of old age, the sake brewers’ precious hands appear to be youthful and smooth to the touch.

However, the discovery is nothing short of the original. Geishas have long enjoyed sake’s beautifying benefits when used topically.

Thus began the fascinating story behind the latest Hada Labo Kouji range, derived from Japanese Kouji white rice containing vitamins, amino acids, minerals and natural moisturising properties to keep skin soft, supple and crystal clear.

And thanks to its hydrolysed rice extracts, the Hada Labo Kouji range is able to prevent premature ageing, which begins as early as our 20s. It is then, our skin barrier and defence mechanism against many types of external aggressors start to deplete. While we may not be able to turn back time, we can sure slow it down drastically with a proper skincare regime to help keep the skin healthy, radiant and youthful.

At the unveiling of the au naturel skincare range in Sunway Pyramid, famed Hong Kong actress Priscilla Wong graced the launch, as she was here to debunk the age-old myth about premature ageing and share her perfectly simple approach; be it in life or skincare regime that is line with Hada Labo’s “Nothing more, nothing less” philosophy.

Why is skincare so important?

I’ve only started to learn the importance of skincare at the age of 20. Before that, I’ve never really used any skincare until after joining the show biz industry where I had to apply makeup for work. Each time after removing my makeup, my skin felt extremely dehydrated and at that time, I regretted not using skincare as earlier as I can. By using skincare as early as possible, we can prevent premature ageing that actually begins in our early 20s.

What is most important to you in a skincare product?

Many highly innovative skincare products available in the market are often sold at a higher price. It has become a myth to many that if you’re older, you should use more expensive skincare but that isn’t the case. As our skin matures, it strips moisture away resulting in dry or oily skin, hence, hydration above all else is the core foundation of any skincare regime.

Share with us what you’ve learned from your trip to Japan with Hada Labo?

It is certainly true about what we’ve heard of the sake brewers having youthful-looking hands. When I was there, I witnessed many 50 to 60 years old workers with unbelievably soft, smooth and wrinkle-free hands, as if they’re still in their 20s. We even did a comparison among ourselves, and the results are clearly visible.