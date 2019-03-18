DON’T BE weighed down by your concerns, be it with your day-to-day life, your worry for your loved one or you hair!
Everyone has a different hair concern. Have you wondered what’s yours?
If you have oily hair, the important way to free you hair is with a clean scalp.
How? To clarify scalp and keep it fresh all day long with Revitalizing Fresh.
It’s commonly caused by fine and brittle hair. If this is your battle, you need to strengthen from within and protect from the outside in.
How? To fortify your hair and to reduce breakage with Body & Strength.
How? To repair, restructure and improve hair fibre’s condition with Intensive Repair.
If you hair is constantly tangled, there is a good chance that it’s due to dryness.
How? To shower hair with extra TLC from deep within with Nourishing Care.
Visit L’Occitane at the sensorial “Free Your Hair” Pop-Up event to get expert consultation and complimentary diagnosis for your scalp and hair type so that you know the right hair care to use.
That is not all.
L’Occitane is giving out free samples that is customised according to your scalp and hair type after the diagnosis.
Show your hair some love and come experience the L’Occitane Aromachologie Hair Care.
The pop-up store will be located in front of Fahrenheit KL from now until March 31, from 10am to 10pm.
You may pre-register at https:// experienceloccitane.com to skip the queue during your visit.