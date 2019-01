Casio has released a new collaboration model, the DW-6900TF-SET which includes the shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch and a special TRANSFORMERS robot known as Master Optimus Prime. The collaboration between G-SHOCK and TRANSFORMERS unites two global brands that continue to stand for strength and toughness at all times.

The special robot included in the DW-6900TF-SET integrates a G-SHOCK watch into its chest and converts back and forth between Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode, a standing robot figure, and Pedestal Prime Mode, which displays the G-SHOCK watch. The matching red and blue watch is based on the DW-6900, which is widely popular in Japan and around the world.

There are only 100 pieces available for sale in Malaysia priced at RM1,549. Between Jan 28 to 31, 2019, a special online-draw on www.facebook.com/CasioTimepieceMalaysia/ will be held to determine which lucky buyer is eligible to purchase the DW-6900TF-SET.