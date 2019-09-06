Halcyon Days opens at Pavilion KL

HALCYON DAYS has launched in Pavilion KL as the first franchise store in the world on Aug 20.

Meaning a tranquil period of happiness and success, Halcyon Days was established in 1950 as an emporium of antique gifts in Mayfair, London that specialised in 17th century enamelware.

Today it has developed into a brand which combine modern offerings including bangles, watches, cufflinks and scarves, and traditionally made English fine bone china and enamel boxes.

All products are handmade in Stoke-on-Trent, England by skilled craftsmen using traditional methods producing beautiful and high quality products.

Halcyon Days is also a proud holder of 3 Royal Warrants of the Queen of England, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles.

Only 14 companies in the world hold 3 Royal Warrants which are testaments of quality and exquisite craftsmanship. The brand has held them for 50 years.

The brand is a purveyor of luxury gifts both for yourself and for others to commemorate special and memorable occasions.

The opening at Pavilion KL was officiated by Pamela Harper, Halcyon Days chairman & CEO who was accompanied by Halcyon Days, Malaysia managing director Soo Shea Pin, Halcyon Days, Malaysia general manager Teh Wenfei, Pavilion

Retail CEO Datuk Joyce Yap, Halcyon Days Ltd head of marketing Zenouska Mowatt and Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific, Natalie Black.