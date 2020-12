NUDESTIX is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Korean sensation, Pony Park with a limited edition 5-piece kit.

As one of South-Korea’s most famous Influencers and YouTuber with over 7 million followers on Instagram and 5 million subscribers on YouTube, Pony is also a celebrity makeup artist in her own right and knows a thing or two about creating beautiful makeup looks.

Known for her trademark pink mane and dewy, radiant makeup, Pony introduces Nude Blooms, a collection of her favourite Nudestix products featuring her top product picks to create her signature ethereal, luminous, glass-skin looks. The Nude Blooms kit contains:

Nudies Bloom | Cherry Blossom Babe: A multi-use stick that can be used anywhere to create glowing skin and an all-over dewy look. The bright pink-rose flush hue works flawlessly with any skin tone.

Nudies Glow | Illumi-naughty: Luxury K-beauty cream highlighter formula that multi-tasks as cheek blush, eyeshadow and soft lip colour. It’s lightweight and has a long-wearing, pearly white shade.

Magnetic Luminous Eye | Praia: This 4-in-1 eye pencil can be used as an eyeshadow, eyelid primer, eyeliner or highlighter for an

all-natural shimmer. Praia is a golden sand tone with golden shimmer.

Lip Glace | Nude 04: Super hydrating lip gloss, this blush pink gel provides great colour payoff without being sticky

Priced at RM305, Nude Blooms by Pony Park is available at all Sephora stores nationwide.