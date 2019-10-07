Liberated from tradition

UNIQLO has opened its first store in India on Oct 4, having teased its foray into the subcontinent for months.

And what better way to celebrate the debut than to collaborate with one of India’s most renowned designers, Rina Singh?

The two global fashion icons teamed up to launch the Kurta Collection, where tradition meets contemporary, with the functionality of the ubiquitous Indian kurta maintained through innovation.

Inspired by the everyday wear of women in India, the designer expands the possibilities of what is seen as traditional clothing by merging it with Uniqlo’s design sensibilities.

Rina said: “The kurta has been India’s daily dress for years now. It is timeless, democratic and functional – aligning it perfectly with Uniqlo LifeWear philosophy.

“Through this partnership, we have pursued a contemporary version of the kurta as an elegant essential for women of all backgrounds, regardless of age, culture or belief.”

The collection consists of four categories – tunics, dresses, pants and stoles – in an array of earthy colour combinations of charcoal, indigo, mustard and red, which reflect the Indian spice route.

Staying in line with the LifeWear concept, the newly-designed silhouette has replaced customary details like the side slit for pockets in favour of larger yokes without button necklines, to give added comfort and ease in movement.

Additionally, the collection features a distinctive print of polka dots juxtaposed with twill checks, developed indigenously by Rina through handwoven yarn dye and block printing.

Considering the climatic conditions and the evolving lifestyles in India, Uniqlo leveraged its technology to the utmost, eventually producing textiles of exceptional softness and durability previously unseen in a kurta.

The Uniqlo x Rina Singh Kurta Collection is available exclusively in India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, as part of Uniqlo Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.