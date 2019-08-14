Love at first mist

CAUDALIE has just introduced its limited edition Beauty Elixir.

Beauty Elixir is 100% vegan and natural with a visionary formula; it contains no synthetic fragrance, parabens, phenoxyethanol, sodium lauryl sulfate, paraffin, mineral oils, phthalates or any animal ingredients.

With just one spritz, Beauty Elixir acts immediately: pores are visibly tightened, and features smoothed.

Loved for its wonderful radiance-boosting effect on complexions dulled by long days or a night out in town, this elixir understands what active women need.

