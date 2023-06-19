LUMI Beauty, one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in Malaysia

IN an Instagram post, black letters on a lemon sorbet-coloured background lifted the curtain: Leave your skin looking, feeling, and smelling great. On August 19, 2020, Chryseis Tan conceptualised and pressed ‘play’ on a new melody in her business orchestra: natural skincare company, LUMI Beauty.

Pre-orders for the brand’s first - and star - product, the Vitamin Glow Super Serum, were open on 1 September 2020. The prized serum was sold out in 10 days by skincare enthusiasts and a burgeoning fan group for the company dubbed “Gleam Getters.” LUMI Beauty has developed to become undoubtedly one of Malaysia’s premier locally-founded skincare businesses, with social-media sensation goods ranging from skincare to self-care accessories. Their most recent product, Vitamin Glow Mineral Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ (shown left), provides outstanding sun protection against dangerous UVA and UVB radiation in a weightless emulsion. Like others from LUMI Beauty, this product has a nice, refreshing perfume of fresh citrus and peach.

Chryseis works with a skincare expert lab in Korea to create unique and patented mixes for LUMI Beauty, and she takes a hands-on approach to product creation, even rewriting formulae until they are exactly right. “At the end of the day, these are products that my family and I use.” “It’s critical that they live up to my vision of using botanical-driven ingredients and creating a luminous glow,“ says the 34-year-old entrepreneur and accidental social media celebrity (Chryseis has over 522,000 Instagram followers who enjoy seeing snippets of her cheeky daughter and precious family moments).

LUMI Beauty has sold over 280,000 bottles of Vitamin Glow Super Serum since its introduction in 2020 and has built a community based on shared values of feel-good, pastel-loving brilliance. LUMI Beauty is a way of life, not just skincare.

LUMI Beauty has a few ‘firsts’ to its name, including being the first skincare brand in Malaysia to have a vending machine outlet strategically placed at major retail malls and even Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The vending machine is designed in the brand’s signature lemon sorbet colour scheme and has an image of a joyful Chryseis, bringing natural skincare to the masses. LUMI Beauty was also one of the first Malaysian skincare companies to expand beyond serums and sheet masks.

Chryseis and her team officially launched LUMI Café at Platinum Park earlier this year, within the one-stop destination dubbed ‘Glowhouse’ - visitors can enjoy delicious matcha lattes and pastries, as well as get an enviable blowdry from Coco Dry and squeeze in a reformer pilates workout at TNE by Babel.

“Collaboration and innovation are pivotal for a brand’s progress and evolution in today’s landscape. Consumers are well-informed and savvy, which makes them more demanding. Even for myself, as a consumer, my expectations are higher,” Chryseis observes.“LUMI Beauty started as a venture into skincare but has evolved to much more than that,“ she continues. “I’m so happy that the word ‘glow’ is associated with LUMI. And we will continue to create and innovate ways for our customer base to achieve and maintain their glow - from within.”

In terms of synergies, LUMI Beauty previously collaborated with Green Ribbon Group, donating 20% of the proceeds from their Rose Brightening Moisture Mask sales to the non-profit organisation in support of mental health awareness. LUMI Beauty donated RM88,000 to assist in eliminating the stigma associated with mental health.

What’s ahead for LUMI Beauty as it approaches its third anniversary? “We’re constantly brainstorming new products and R&Ding formulas. We will definitely continue to focus on growing an inclusive community that celebrates inner beauty and a confident glow. The journey is just starting,“ Chryseis coyly replies.

LUMI Beauty products can be shopped on their website mylumibeauty.com, Shopee Malaysia and Singapore, and at 10 Ascen Plus Pharmacy locations throughout the Klang Valley.