INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed actress Penélope Cruz has extended her collaboration with Atelier Swarovski to create a new jewellery collection for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2019 season.

Her celestial inspired MoonSun collection, with limited edition creations, features a distinctive motif that celebrates the magic of the night sky.

Penélope Cruz commented: “I am thrilled to develop and expand my ongoing collaboration with Atelier Swarovski with new jewellery lines for Spring/Summer 2019. “

“The MoonSun collection captures my fascination with stars and features a stunning five-point star motif inspired by the galaxy.”