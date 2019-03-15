  1. The Sun Daily
Magic of the night sky

15 Mar 2019 / 10:21 H.
    Penelope Cruz’s MoonSun collection
INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed actress Penélope Cruz has extended her collaboration with Atelier Swarovski to create a new jewellery collection for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2019 season.

Her celestial inspired MoonSun collection, with limited edition creations, features a distinctive motif that celebrates the magic of the night sky.

Penélope Cruz commented: “I am thrilled to develop and expand my ongoing collaboration with Atelier Swarovski with new jewellery lines for Spring/Summer 2019. “

“The MoonSun collection captures my fascination with stars and features a stunning five-point star motif inspired by the galaxy.”

