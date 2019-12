FINDING a suitable foundation for my skin tone has never been easy for me, as most cosmetics brands cater to those who have light to medium skin tones.

So imagine my surprise when I stepped into a Wycon outlet and was introduced to several ranges of foundations catering to a large spectrum of skin tones.

The first Wycon store opened in Mid Valley Megamall about six months ago. This was the first Asian store for this Italian brand, which was founded in 2009.

On Nov 15 the brand opened its second store in Sunway Pyramid, with members of the media and guests getting a preview of its products before they go on sale to the public.

Turns out that with Wycon’s wide range of shades, I did not have to ‘settle’ for the darkest foundation in the range, something I had to do in the past. They have face powders that are suitable for all skins tones, too.

Prices are reasonable, ranging from RM19 for eyeliners and lip liners, to RM149 for Wycon’s Cover Boss range of foundations.

Jessie Yap, Wycon Cosmetics brand relationship manager, told us that Wycon’s products are cruelty-free, and are made using plant-based products such as fruits and vegetables.

She also directed us to the display cases in the middle of the store, where off-season products are sold at knock down prices.

Wycon’s wide selection of face and eye makeup, as well as nail polishes, makes adding some colour to your life all the more easy.