LONGING for a makeup remover that instantly wipes off your makeup residues and leaves the skin feeling fresh and hydrated? The new Hada Labo 3-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water comes in an innovative pump head that allows you to remove makeup easily with just one single hand. With just one pump, you can now remove waterproof make-up completely and achieve double moisturising effect for the skin!

The Hada Labo 3-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water (380ml) retails at RM65.90.