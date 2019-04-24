New adventure

THERE is nothing like saying goodbye to the daily doldrums, and meeting up best mates to explore new horizons. Camel Active men are always driven by the same curiosity about the world and love discoveries.

Discover New Territories – Georgia Spring/Summer 2019 at Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, – allows us to experience the rough and mysterious tower building at Eurasian crossroads. The city centre still retains a village-like-feel, where small streets and valley clog up with friendly small traders who sells fruits and vegetables fresh from the countryside.

Camel Active Humble Action presents casual tailoring that’s ideal for every day in its

2019 spring/summer menswear collection. Uncluttered country styles meet Americana workwear and outdoor themes. Material is the key: the focus is on natural fibers, which are applied in their natural form or blended with technical fabrics.

In addition, inspired outfits are all about making the best of something simple: shoes with knitted uppers on shoes on soles inspired by runners are paired with cropped cargo pants. Updated knits with crew necks or collarless cotton shirts round off the look.

Baggy shorts, boxy sweatshirts and an ultralight nylon rain coat are combined to produce that 80’s style. The large pockets on gardener or field jacks or utility shirts make the garments ideal for everyday wear. Accessories like trucker caps, bandannas and 100% cotton handkerchiefs make statements.

The camel active menswear collection also includes shoes, bags, and accessories.