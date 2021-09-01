New kitsch on the block

IT is true when they say that fashion trends constantly repeat themselves every 20 years.

The wash-rinse-repeat cycle rises again, with the current revival of DIY jewelry.

The flash popularity of nostalgic accessories makes a strong case not only for return of the kitsch and camp of 1990s fashion, but also the carefree days of music festivals, holiday camps and beach parties in the dusk of those long-gone days.

According to global fashion search platform LYST, “demand for joyful jewellery continues to grow; page views for colourful beaded necklaces are up 41% month-on-month.’’

Google searches for the word “beaded” have been rising since March 2021 and continues to reach an all-time high as of July.

Celebrities have been seen swapping out fine gold and sterling silver jewellery for the plasticky and quirky pieces, underscoring the fashion comeback as this year’s hottest jewellery trend.

The colourful beaded accessories radiate major Y2k wistfulness and optimistic reverie. Its mismatched renditions of rainbow beads, smiley emojis, high-shine pearls, flower and fruit charms give off a whimsical flair.

Alongside the accessory options below is a curated list of local jewellery brands loaded with youthful nostalgia.

Their bold and playful pieces are as fun to craft as they are to refresh daily work-from-home outfits.