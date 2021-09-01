New kitsch on the block

IT is true when they say that fashion trends constantly repeat themselves every 20 years.
The wash-rinse-repeat cycle rises again, with the current revival of DIY jewelry.
The flash popularity of nostalgic accessories makes a strong case not only for return of the kitsch and camp of 1990s fashion, but also the carefree days of music festivals, holiday camps and beach parties in the dusk of those long-gone days.
According to global fashion search platform LYST, “demand for joyful jewellery continues to grow; page views for colourful beaded necklaces are up 41% month-on-month.’’
Google searches for the word “beaded” have been rising since March 2021 and continues to reach an all-time high as of July.
Celebrities have been seen swapping out fine gold and sterling silver jewellery for the plasticky and quirky pieces, underscoring the fashion comeback as this year’s hottest jewellery trend.
The colourful beaded accessories radiate major Y2k wistfulness and optimistic reverie. Its mismatched renditions of rainbow beads, smiley emojis, high-shine pearls, flower and fruit charms give off a whimsical flair.
Alongside the accessory options below is a curated list of local jewellery brands loaded with youthful nostalgia.
Their bold and playful pieces are as fun to craft as they are to refresh daily work-from-home outfits.
Beaded necklaces
Rainbow-coloured beads strung together with letter charms and cute emojis have become the defining look of this maximalist jewellery trend.
These can be customized in a variety of colours and decorative baubles resulting in an endless possibility of designs.
The must-have staple is often styled with baby tee, cropped or tank top for the ultimate mood-booster.
Friendship bracelets
Every year on the 30th of July marks International Friendship Day, proclaimed by the United Nations to inspire and highlight close relationships between peoples, communities, countries and cultures. And what better way to celebrate the day than wearing matching friendship bracelets as signs of affection and appreciation?
Similar in style to beaded necklaces, the sentimental value in rocking identical bracelets can serve as a physical reminder of cherished friendships.
Buy into the trend or even better, take the creative reins and make one-of-a-kind bracelets yourself. It is also a great craft project to do between friends!
Pop-art rings
Chunky resin, candy-coloured enamel and clay-crafted rings with faux embellishments are often seen stacked to make for a daring statement accessory. The style tip is, the more rings you can stack the better.
The accessory is certainly not for the faint-hearted. But its vibrant pop-art aesthetic has won over the likes of Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa.
Childlike anklets
Anklets are some of the earliest accessories worn by any child.
Often in a slim metal chain with delicate charm, now the accessory has been given a bold and playful reinvention in various joyful expressions.
The throwback not only brings back fond childhood memories but its new childlike aesthetic can help lift our spirits during the pandemic.