The The Swatch love affair with all things galactic continues with its latest colourful collection, which will be available, beginning Sept 2, 2021.

Following on from the brand’s Space Collection launched recently, it’s time to think color, escape a binary black and white world and enter a bright and colorful universe of big bold planets.

Time is what you make of it, and when people think and experience life in color, every day is an adventure to discover something new and see people in different ways.

Space has long ignited pop culture’s imagination, and Swatch draws upon outer space as inspiration for its series of brightly- coloured big bold planets watch with a unique feature: interchangeable straps,

Pops of purple, green, orange, and light blue detailing playoff against a matte black watch strap and bezel, while the 47mm watch case and clear dial comes with a multicolored print.

Each big bold planet model comes with a second strap for an extra surprise and the tool kit provided in

the packaging allows a quick strap switch for a fresh new look in a matter of seconds.

Swatch applied an intriguing, encrypted language to the watch strap and packaging, leaving the interpretation of the true intention up to the wearer.

The latest additions to the Swatch big bold line will be available on Swatch.com and in Swatch stores from Sept 2, 2021.