UNIQLO launches the KAWS: Summer, a collection with renowned New York contemporary artist Brian Donnelly, whose professional name is KAWS. The 21 items in this men’s and kids’ UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) range is available at all Uniqlo stores around Malaysia and Uniqlo.com/my now.

UTs bring fashion and art together in presenting examples of authentic pop culture, reflecting Uniqlo’s LifeWear ethos as a unique vehicle for people to share their values with others.

This exquisitely designed UT collection features pieces that KAWS carefully selected from early in his career through today. It features simple renditions of his beloved Companion and BFF characters and subtle presenta-tions of his famed X-ed out eyes.