UNIQLO UT has teamed up with Japanese graphic artist Verdy for an exciting second collaboration this Autumn/Winter 2019.

With the perennial theme “Rise Again”, the second collection showcases an extensive range of positive messages in Verdy’s signature typographic treatments.



In response to the first release back in May 2019, they have expanded the new lineup to include menswear in addition to the pieces for women and kids - all sensibly crafted to unleashed Verdy’s passionate design ethos through fancy prints and embroidered styling.



Most notably its hoodies, t-shirts and other pieces are vividly adorned with his encouraging phrases such as “Break the Mold”, “Get a Move On” and “Life Is a Wild Rise”.



Other firsts in this second drop with Verdy include tote bags, children’s sweat parkas, as well as women’s sweat dresses in oversized silhouette that typifies Uniqlo UT laid-back attitude.



The artist says: “Reaction to the previous collection was far greater than I imagined. I wanted to try something different with UT. While the previous collection project was for women’s UTs, I was surprised to see so many men wearing them. So this time, I wanted to also create men’s items and I’m delighted that this has come to fruition.

“We’ve also refined the silhouette and paid particular attention to elements in addition to graphics. We’ve also learned from the previous effort, and the typography and graphics work are more in harmony, expressing my ethos even better.”

The Uniqlo UT x Rise Again by Verdy Autumn/Winter 2019 collection is now available at all Uniqlo stores nationwide and online through Uniqlo.com/my.