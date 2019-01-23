Walk in, glow out

One thing I’ve learned in 2018 is the importance of taking time out for myself to indulge in some pampering; be it a spa or facial treatment. After all, the skin is the largest organ we have and we should really take better care of it.

But the thought of going through these treatments never materialised, mostly because of its typically extensive, drawn-out process that could easily take up hours.

Living in today’s fast-paced metropolitan lifestyle, I don’t have that much time to spare. Let alone, lying flat on the treatment bed for a long period of time would only give me a backache. And how is a facial treatment supposed to be calm and relaxing?

Global beauty clinic NOVU Aesthetics has turned the traditional aesthetic industry on its head, by removing the frills and focusing on bringing fast, effective and affordable skincare solutions for everyone within minutes.

Feeding into today’s need for instant gratification, NOVU’s treatments are safe and fast, with each taking between five to 10 minutes tops. Designed for those who are pressed for time, NOVU’s treatments enable customers to walk-in, walk-out as often as needed.

Rather than dictate the skin goals and regimens of the busy urbanite, NOVU empowers each individual to adopt a rhythm of care that seamlessly fits into our lifestyle. Its express, efficacious treatments are everyone’s answer to healthy and beautiful skin.

NOVU has officially launched its first service outlet in Parkson, Sunway Pyramid. With only three treatments available, it is ever so easy to understand which treatment, or a combination of them works best for you.

Before proceeding to the treatment room, the therapist performed a thorough skin analysis using its state-of-the-art technology to determine and tailor a treatment course to tackle my skin issues - dryness, uneven skin texture and pigmentation. To my surprise, I found out that I actually have freckles, which is odd because by Asian standards, freckles are almost non-existent for us.

I got the signature P+ Phyto Laser treatment paired with Radiance Light and lastly finished off with a soothing Ion Infusion treatment. The first is to refine the skin texture, lighten the appearance of pigmentation and clear up clogged pores; and the latter is to boost the skin moisture using Kakadu Plum extract which contains 100 times more Vitamin C than oranges while encourages cell renewal for a clear and supple complexion.

Unlike ablative lasers that remove the top layer of skin tissue which translates into pain, discomfort and downtime, non-ablative lasers like the P+ Phyto Laser heats the skin beneath the surface, so it is less painful with no downtime.

However, the laser gave me a slight tingling sensation followed by the faint smell of charring due to the removal of dead skin cells. Radiance Light treatment, on the other hand, delivers a shower of a broad spectrum of light pulses to give skin a brighter and healthier glow. Its flashes of light emit a soothing warmth across my face that was really bright even though I was wearing goggles that were supposed to protect the eyes from the light exposure.

For the finale, the session is completed with the Ion Infusion treatment which relaxes and cools down the skin after the laser treatment. The cooling and soothing sensation was pure bliss and it helped to ensure the skin is hydrated from the inside-out while preventing dryness and reduces any signs of redness.

In just 10 minutes, I emerged from the beauty clinic with my face visibly primed than when I first walked in. Both treatments are effective and come with no downtime at all.

In short, you can zip in for a session, zip out to grab lunch and head back to the office, with your colleagues being none the wiser. This truly gives new meaning to a lunchtime quickie.