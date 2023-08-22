Fashion revolution

IN its 11th year, Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) is back from Aug 21 to 27, offering an extraordinary evolution in fashion engagement. This year’s event will feature 50 designers and brands showcasing ready-to-wear collections across seven days in seven different venues. Building on a decade of showcasing Malaysian design talent, KLFW is embracing a new direction that emphasises unity, growth, and innovation within the local fashion industry. This shift aims to provide a revitalised experience for both designers and attendees, breaking the moud of traditional fashion shows.

KLFW 2023 introduces a ground-breaking approach to fashion presentation, incorporating experiential elements that heighten intimacy between designers and their audience. This year’s event will spotlight seven new designers, alongside the anticipated return of established names like Fairuz Ramdan and Andy Sulaiman. The event’s signature opening show will celebrate the Malaysian Official Designers’ Association (MODA) with presentations from eight featured designers.

The winners of the Samsung-sponsored KL10 Designer Search 2022 will headline their own “Design To Sustain” themed shows, promoting sustainable fashion practices. Adding an international flair, the debut segment, Asia Fashion Xchange, will shine a spotlight on regional Asian designers and labels, starting with Indonesian brand Buttonscarves. Supported by a roster of sponsors including AmBank Group, L’Oréal, and Samsung, KLFW 2023 is set to be a blend of creativity, collaboration, and celebration.

The event will also feature engaging initiatives like Fashion Connect.23, focusing on industry networking and education, as well as the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards (KLFA), which honour innovation and resilience within Malaysian fashion. In a recent interview with theSun, the visionary founder of KL Fashion Week, Andrew Tan, unveiled the dynamic changes shaping the 2023 event and its far-reaching implications for Malaysian designers.

With a fresh format that emphasises intimacy and experiential engagement, KLFW is poised to redefine the fashion landscape, both locally and globally.