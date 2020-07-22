A new perspective during trying times

In these increasingly trying times, many Malaysians wonder how to build a happy life, achieve success in work and relationships, and reduce stress.

On July 26 at 9pm, world-renowned philosopher Swami A. Parthasarathy will be answering these dilemmas in Personal Rehabilitation, a live online lecture.

In the one-hour session, Swami Parthasarathy will have viewers turn their attention inwards to better analyse their personalities.

The talk will encourage viewers to drop their complacency, to control their personalities and overcome challenges in their life.

Vedanta Centre Kuala Lumpur spokesperson Shiv Anand explained: “What Parthasarathy will talk about is making yourself better. He will highlight the source of the all stress and sorrow that is happening in the world. Not only that, he will give a solution by reaching for something higher in life.

“We promote these public lectures by Parthasarathy. Once every year, he conducts a public lecture.

“Due to Covid-19, this year it will be online.”

Free and open to the public, this event will share insights from Vedanta, an ancient philosophy that empowers people to achieve lifelong success as Parthasarathy has devoted his life to teaching practical applications from Vedanta.

This has helped people find happiness in their life and work.

Grounded in the notion of refining one’s intellect, and mastering self-management before trying to manage others, this philosophy has allowed Parthasarathy to work steadily for six decades, without breaks or unhappiness.

Along the way, the philosopher advises international leaders, athletes and business executives on the technique of combining success with peace.

“Living is an art, a skill,” he says. “You need to learn and practise it as you would to play a musical instrument or fly an aircraft.”

Register for the free lecture at vedantamalaysia.org/personal-rehabilitation.