A reunion to remember

CAST the thought of traffic jams far away and create splashing fun memories instead this Chinese New Year with Sunway Lagoon’s Best Reunion Ever this Feb 1 to 19.

From lion dances to the 12 Majestic Drums show, and even meet-and-greet sessions with the God of Prosperity, Captain Quack and Lady Quack, the city’s go-to theme park will be awash with festive lunar new year spirit.

At the recent launch of the campaign, Sunway Lagoon general manager Sean Choo said the theme park “aspires to [appeal] to families and millennials” as the new year approaches.

He added: “The Best Reunion Ever celebrates togetherness, [and] promotes fun experiences to create best-day-ever memories for our guests.

“During the coming long holidays, we invite families, friends, and everyone to skip the jam, and join us for fun-filled experiences.”

Among the highlights is the special Hip Hop Lion Dance Performance by the Kuala Lumpur branch of the iconic Kun Seng Keng Dragon and Lion Dance Association, happening daily from Feb 5 to Feb 8.

Guests can also expect an auspicious welcome dance called Prosperity for All, Chinese New Year sand art workshops, and Hua Ren Heritage Chinese New Year dance performances while enjoying many of the theme park’s myriad attractions.

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob and Patrick will be sporting Chinese New Year themes, and will be offering photo opportunities at the Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon, alongside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), and Dora the Explorer plus her best friend, Boots!

Don’t miss Sunway Lagoon original production, The Tale of Mount Berapi & Waves of Fun, and the Swashbuckling Pirates show, while getting a dose of nostalgia with Bring on the 60s Show.

Sunway Lagoon marketing director Michelle Sonia Gregory said: “If you look at our activities, we curated activities that are very rich in tradition as well as trendy performances like the Chinese New Year Hip Hop [dance performance].”

For those looking for a reunion party, book a reunion set at Beach Bistro at RM360 for six persons, and receive a complimentary yee sang.

Or nab a free Nickelodeon Lenticular cup with a purchase of the reunion sweet treat from I Scoop For You ice cream parlour at Surf Beach.

Visitors can also enjoy more in-park reunion promotions and even collect cute Captain Quack & Friends ang pau on top of a lucky dip promising exciting gifts with a minimum purchase of RM100 at the

Nickelodeon Store, Sahara Boutique, and Surf Haven.

Don’t forget to capture these Chinese New Year moments and upload them to social media with the hashtags #SLBestReunionEver and #SunwayLagoonMY!

For more, visit the Sunway Lagoon website or Facebook page.