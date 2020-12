NOT many people know of the existence of the Malaysian Olympians Association (MOA), the national branch of the World Olympians Association. But recently, news broke out that the association has appointed Olympian and former athlete Noraseela Mohd Khalid as its first female president.

theSun recently spoke to Noraseela to learn more about her plans for the association.

“Many people do not know that there is such a thing as the Malaysian Olympians Association. We also have a world body called the World Olympians Association. And we are not to be confused with the National Olympic Committee (NOC),” said Noraseela.

She explains that the association oversees and ensures there is a platform for Olympians to get together, united with the same passion, and to be an example through the Olympic ideals by running projects that will help their communities.

“We organise programmes for communities and we want to make sure Olympians have the opportunity to elevate themselves. We get funds from the world organisation for our local programmes. Whenever we get this grant, we will use it for the benefit of society.

“We did a few of these programmes already. For example, we went to a home for underprivileged children in Kuala Lumpur, we provided them with books and things like that. We wanted to be connected to the community.

“We also organise programmes during the Olympic day. We would bring organisations and schools and we would introduce them to lesser-known Olympic sports such as laser shooting, modern pentathlon and skateboarding, which is a new Olympic sport. We like to do this especially for those who do not have access,” said Noraseela.

She added that to an Olympian, the MOA is a platform for them to inspire and empower others through what they have experienced as an Olympic athlete. Their hard work and sweat during their time of training and competing shows that they have the characteristics to lead and inspire young people to be an Olympian like them.

“Not many people can and have reached the height of becoming an Olympian. Currently, we only have about 340 Olympians. It’s a very small fraction of the Malaysian population. Sadly, we don’t have a lot of Olympic team sports that we qualified for. The last one was hockey in Sydney,” said Noraseela.

As the president of MOA, her role is to take the lead and oversee the wellbeing of Olympians. Not through welfare or charity, but through knowing how well they are doing and where they are now.

Of course, the pandemic has been difficult on everyone at the association. It affected their plans to conduct programmes that they have planned. On the other hand, Noraseela sees it as a great lesson for everyone to embrace new ways and new technology and to think differently.

“We can (create) a lot of impact on society and raise the standard of sports in the country just by inspiring and empowering. We can be a part of the decision making (process) as well,” said Noraseela.

As the new president of MOA, she will also champion certain issues for the benefit of Olympians and world-standard athletes.

“Our former president, Karu Selvaratnam, also talked about insurance for Olympians, and the OCM (Olympic Council of Malaysia) president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria talked about pension for Olympians and world-class athletes.

“It is something we need to work on. All the Olympians and world-standard athletes should get a pension and also insurance and it is something we will push for with the right organisation.

“MOA and OCA (Olympic Council of Asia) have already spoken and we should consider this seriously,” said Noraseela.

Noraseela specialises in the 400m hurdles. Her taste of sporting success began in 1999 at the Universiade and South-East Asian Games. She last competed professionally in 2012 at the London Olympic Games.

“It’s a very unique event, not many athletes would take up that event. I guess it was fate. I started in school and there were no hurdles. The teacher came and he was so passionate about athletics and taught me hurdling just by technique and movement.

“My first ever hurdle was just a bench and I ran barefoot, even hurdling barefoot,” said Noraseela.

Although she does not compete any more, she still coaches.

“A lot of people ask me: ‘Why don’t you compete any more? You are still fit’. I just keep myself fit, but I just can’t do it anymore, I get too competitive,” said Noraseela.