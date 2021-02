Eunice Yap, owner and designer at KoaraJewels.com, said despite the current movement control order, there is no reason not to glam up for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration.

“We can still dress up and look beautiful with earrings for the virtual screen. Despite social distancing, CNY traditions will still continue, just in a different way,” said Yap.

“Whether it is MCO or CMCO, I would still dress up and wear my jewellery to celebrate CNY in the new normal style, and have a small reunion dinner with close family members and virtual greetings with distant family and friends. Staying safe and healthy is a priority this year.”

Recently, Yap launched three special series – CNY Greetings, Fortune Cat and Yellow Citrine crystal, and the Ruyi knot series to usher in the Lunar New Year.

Her designs mainly consists of handmade Japanese Tensha beads, that comes with beautiful flower patterns, Swarovski crystal beads, crystal pearls, and thematic metal pendants or charms, mixed and matched with handmade feminine ribbons, tassels and flower balls.

Yap said she also uses natural citrine crystal and rose quartz, that are popular stones that attract positive energy, in keeping with the spirit of CNY.

Signature style

Yap loves to push the boundaries of creativity with her designs.

“Mismatch earrings are rare in a normal fashion jewellery store. I believe the beauty of a mismatched pair of earrings will only enhance any hairstyle and outfit while creating an eye-catching look. It gets a second glance. I believe women wear a piece of jewellrey not only to look good but also to feel good and enjoy the second glances or compliments as well.”

Yap’s “Mismatch Spring Butterfly Pink Crystal Tassel Earrings” and “Mismatch Kiku Tensha with Sweet Pink Tassel” has sold out due to its simple yet unique style and versatility.

“Although ‘mismatch’ earrings are popular, my style is often inclined towards feminism, simple elegance and soft colours,” she said, adding that KoaraJewels’s tagline is “Beautiful Everyday”.

“I believe every piece has a story to share. Every bead and metal art piece is carefully sourced for quality and value.”