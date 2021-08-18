Painter of moments

A photograph captures a moment. Similarly, Haziq Syawal captures instants in daily life through his realism art.

“I want to paint a moment in time,” the artist explained.

“People usually capture them on camera for remembrance. Those pictures are my subjects for my art.”

“I want to capture those moments by creating a collage, before painting on canvas or jute,” said Haziq.

Haziq applies the “frame-in-frame” technique where an image, inspired by nature, is drawn with a different set of colours.

At times, he paints a collage of images, unrelated to each other, on the same canvas.

He portrays the unification and separation of a subject within one canvas with creative use of colour, based on contrasting and complementary theory.

A closer look reveals more colours that meet the eye.

What inspired you to paint?

Since the beginning of my art journey, there is only one term that has inspired me to paint.

The term is “fundamental”. I am holding on to that term until today. The fundamental term can be broken down into various styles of paint. As for me, I am focusing on art essentials and the theory of colors in producing paintings.

What is the main subject of your art?

My main subject is “figure”. Initially, there were a lot of flaws in my figurative painting. However, I managed to polish my skills by having mentor sessions with my seniors, during my degree studies at UiTM Shah Alam.

For a better reference on the subject, they encouraged me to meet a figurative painter, Amron Omar. In 2013, I got to learn a lot from him. He taught me everything I need to know about figurative painting.

My journey of ‘figure’ artworks focused more on the psychological aspect and movement of the figure.

Tell us about frame-in-frame settings and why you chose to use this idea in your paintings?

Frame-in-frame is my idea about basic understanding of colour fundamentals. I discovered this idea while I was studying basic theory on complementary colour, during my diploma and degree course.

For instance, I mix purple and orange colour to paint on the subjects of my drawings.

How do colours play an important part in your paintings?

They are important in keeping with my focus on basic colour fundamentals that I have been holding on to. Colours are expressive, just the same way I express my emotions or mood through colours when I paint.

What kind of medium do you often use in your artwork?

Acrylic on jute is the medium that I prefer.

What is the most challenging

or memorable artwork you have produced?

The painting of my wife. It is a masterpiece because I had never painted a woman for any art exhibition before. Normally, I pick a male figure as my main subject because it’s easier to understand the posture and the composition.

However, I chose to paint my wife and it was the first time ever I drew a female figure. It was quite hard for me to study the body posture. Luckily, I did get good feedback for that particular work. People love it.

What are your future plans?

Currently, I am focusing on fundamental ideas. In the future, I am planning to widen my view through research and thought process into idealistic, historical and experimental artworks.