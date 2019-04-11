Seeking 30 youth volunteers

CALLING all citizens and residents of Malaysia aged 16 to 25. Roots & Shoots Malaysia, a programme of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), is looking for 30 youths to commit three months of their time towards serving causes that are much bigger than themselves.

Inspired by Dr Jane Goodall (above) and her message of “hope, peace” and that every single person can make a difference no matter how old they are, the inaugural Roots and Shoots Malaysia Award is created to give young Malaysians a platform to gain experience and volunteer with partner organisations in various fields, related to helping the environment, animals and human communities.

The theme of this year’s award is Voices of the Rainforest: Protecting Our Shared Heritage, with a specific focus on the Central Forest Spine of Malaysia.

This year’s award has Yayasan Hasanah, a foundation of national strategic investment fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, coming in as community partner and the support of 15 partner organisations.

They include the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre, EcoKnights, Free Tree Society Kuala Lumpur, Fuze Ecoteer, Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS), Malaysia Primatological Society, Persatuan Pelindung Harimau Malaysia, and Turtle Conservation Society of Malaysia (TCS).

Online applications are now open till April 30. Shortlisted participants will be called for an interview.

Selected participants will then be required to attend a workshop hosted by the Google Earth Outreach team to equip them with key essential insights and tools into Google mapping technology.

Volunteering activities start from July to September.

For more, visit the Roots & Shoots Malaysia Award website.