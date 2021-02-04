FOR Muhammad Iqbal Awang Damit, it is not just another piece of tableware made of clay.

For this artist, each ceramic piece has its own soul and story.

He calls it “art on a plate”, as clay can be turned into a canvas for abstract expressionism with unique design, texture and colours.

Iqbal hand-crafts a diverse range of bright coloured ceramic pieces like tableware, kitchenware, pots, decorative pieces and even gifts.

He is best known for his brushstroke paintings on ceramic tableware, that is easily identifiable.

Iqbal, 30, prefers to make tableware such as plates, trays and coffee mugs with abstract brushwork design. He says the process transfers a piece of his soul and style to the body of the clay.

Defined by art

Art has always been a part of Iqbal’s life. His father, Awang Damit Ahmad, is an abstract expressionist artist.

Although Iqbal was exposed to art since he was a child, he has created his own style with a one-of-a-kind design, pattern and colour combination.

“I am influenced by nature and abstract expressionism because my life is surrounded by these things. If you are a true artist, you need to have your own design and identity.

“Since the day I started making pottery, I have used my own style of abstract patterns as part of my design,” Iqbal revealed.

“Abstract (painting) has been my main design style and I have never changed it. This has become my identity and signature style.”

Colours play an important part in his design.

“Colours are almost like life. Sometimes we are sad, happy or angry. Colours play the role of emotions that are transferred onto the ceramics.”

Iqbal also creates custom-made contemporary ceramic sets with a specific theme for high-end restaurants such as Kafka Penang, Huckleberry, Feebay.Co, Concubine and hotels such as the Intercontinental Hotel, Kloe Hotel and Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai.

Love for Korea

In 2007, Iqbal fell in love with the art of ceramics during an internship at POTSTOP studio in Subang Jaya (under Prof Ham Rabiah and Radzi Ismail) after completing his SPM.

“However, I think my journey into ceramic art started when I went to Korea for my first international ceramic internship at Gyeonggi-do Icheon, under famous ceramic artist Kim Sang Ki,” said Iqbal.

“I was staying alone with the artist but I could only communicate with him using Google Translate. It was really hard to find Muslim food, especially during the fasting month. No food, no friends but those were my most memorable days.”

“After I came back from Korea, I became a full-time ceramic artist,” said Iqbal, who won a gold award under the Ceramic Internship Programme from the Korea Ceramic Foundation.

He even received an invitation to attend the Korean International Ceramic Biennale.

From passion to profession

“Pottery means a lot to me as I grew up with art and clay, and learnt a lot about life from the art of ceramics.

“I learnt how to handle my emotions through the pottery-making process (which requires one to have a calm mind). Ceramics has become a big part of my life.”

Iqbal then took his love to another level by establishing Bangkita Ceramic Studio in Teluk Panglima Garang, Selangor in 2014.

As for the future, he has big plans.

“I want to be a leading ceramic artist who also gives something back to the public. This year, I will be opening an art and craft concept cafe called Sepinggan Semangkuk cafe and restaurant.”

“This is the second one in Teluk Panglima Garang. Our first outlet was in Kuala Lumpur – Bangkita @°C℃ at Kedai.KL.”

“We will open up a space for art and craft in the cafe, mainly for my ceramics but I will also place some artisanal craft from other local artists. I want to showcase these crafts for people to enjoy and appreciate.

“We will also conduct ceramic, painting and Macrame classes,” added Iqbal.