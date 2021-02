Mohd Al-khuzairie Ali is a ceramic sculptor whose works have been exhibited in South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands and Germany. Audience and critics are impressed by his use of ceramic as a main medium, combined with other mediums like steel and wood. This combination adds an edginess to his work. Last month, he displayed a series of his works in an art exhibition called “Jarak - Cerita 1 Meter” at Hinggap Art Space in Bandar Puncak Alam, Selangor. The two other artists who participated in the exhibition were painter Ahmad Shukri and ceramic sculptor Umibaizurah Mahir. His work highlights the circumstances the world is facing with the Covid-19 pandemic. One of his artworks that captured the eye of viewers was a ceramic piece called Not the Same Anymore, depicting two neighbours observing social distancing. This piece paints the perfect picture of the current situation with Covid-19. The 36-year-old scuptor, who was born and raised in Kuantan, Pahang, and graduated with a BA (Hons) in Art and Design (Ceramic) from Universiti Teknologi Mara in 2008, recently spoke to theSun about his artistic journey.

Not the Same Anymore tells of neighbours observing social distancing. – ASYRAF RASHID/THESUN

Self Defence, which is a tribute to frontliners fighting the pandemic. – PICTURE COURTESY OF MOHD AL-KHUZAIRIE ALI

A piece that depicts the endangered status of the tiger population. – PICTURE COURTESY OF MOHD AL-KHUZAIRIE ALI

Who was the first person who inspired you to be an artist? Ali Harun, my late father. He was an army man. He was from Bachok, Kelantan. As a child, he learnt how to make Wau and Sarang Burung. He continued to make them even when he was older. I used to help my father make them. I enjoyed such creative pursuits with my father. It is from him that I developed a taste for creativity. What advice can you give youths who would like to enter the world of art? After I graduated, I was totally aimless. I did not know what my next move should be as an artist. I am lucky to have met two mentors in my life - painter Ahmad Shukri and his wife Umibaizurah Mahir, a ceramic sculptor who runs an art studio, Patisatu Studio. I first met them when I became an intern in their studio in 2008. They gave me sound advice about my career. They even brought me to Singapore to explore the art scene there. That was my first time being outside Malaysia. I am lucky that they took me under their wings. Now, I am a resident artist in their studio. I have been attached with them for the last ten years. I will always be grateful to them. I think all young artists should have mentors to guide them. If they do not have mentors, they should at least keep in touch with artist friends to have discussions about art and even have some healthy competition.

Follow the Leader portrays unqualified leaders leading others into disaster. – PICTURE COURTESY OF MOHD AL-KHUZAIRIE ALI

The Adults Are Talking is about the emotions that couples goes through during the MCO . – PICTURE COURTESY OF MOHD AL-KHUZAIRIE ALI

An artwork depicting the risk of whales becoming endangered animals. – PICTURE COURTESY OF MOHD AL-KHUZAIRIE ALI

This artwork depicts how children who are not able to play outside are trapped between the four walls of their house. – PICTURE COURTESY OF MOHD AL-KHUZAIRIE ALI