STREET workouts are a popular trend in Europe and the United States. The best thing is that this form of workout requires no gym equipment, and you do not have to fork out expensive gym fees. You can carry out your physical activities in outdoor parks, completely free.

Fitness enthusiast and social media influencer Mohd Afiq Mohd Azman, better known as Captain Joe, wants to make street workouts a popular trend in Malaysia. The 27-year-old has been conducting street workout sessions almost every weekend since 2013.

“I do not charge any fees for my services,” says Captain Joe, who has been a fitness instructor for the last five years.

“I will post the event on my social media. I will let people know the place and time where my street workout will be held. I will teach them the basic steps.”

His aim is to encourage more Malaysians, especially the youths, to exercise.

“Most youths today are hooked onto their laptops and their handphones,” he says.

“They are too busy with computer games and social media.”

He finds that youths avoid exercise like a plague, and that is not a healthy sign.

“We have seen a rise in diabetic and heart attack cases among Malaysians,” he says.

“We love to eat, but we do not want to work out. I do not believe in strict diets. I believe life is supposed to be fun. You are supposed to eat everything under the sun.

“But you are also supposed to counter your extra calories with exercise.”

He feels there is a dire need to get Malaysian youths to spend time at the park, pumping their hearts out and toning up their muscles.

He really would love to see the government recognising and promoting street workouts to Malaysians aggressively.

“I would like to see more parks building certain basic facilities that will make street workouts easier,” he says.

“It will be great if I get a sponsor to help me in my cause to make street workouts popular among Malaysians. My ultimate dream is to see street workouts being famous not only in urban areas, but also in rural areas. I want to see street workouts reach the smallest village in our country.”