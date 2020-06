What is your work-from-home routine like?

“I start the day with the most important meal of the day – breakfast, which I’d always skip. Work starts at 9am, and that includes attending conference meetings, replying e-mails, virtual brainstorming sessions with the team and publishing content across all Velvet Vanity Cosmetics’ social media channels.

“As for lunch break, it usually takes no more than an hour and right after that, I am back to work while planning my schedule for the next day.

“I like to wrap up the long day with some Netflix series and well-deserved beauty sleep.”

How does it differ from working in the office?

“To be honest, it’s somehow similar. It’s just that working from home gives me the privilege to perform tasks in a different location. I realised that when working from home, I get to communicate more with my team members although it’s done through video calls.”

Do you have a designated area in your home that functions as a workspace or home office?

“Sadly, I do not have a home office yet but I do work in the dining area at home. It feels cosy and it’s so near to the kitchen, which is amazing.”

Does it give you a better work-life balance?

“Yes! I feel like working from home has given me more time to have a work-life balance especially when I’m able to spend time with my family despite all the work I have to tend to at home. Prior to the MCO, my husband and my family would come back home from work late at night, thus, we did not have much time seeing each other.

“I’m glad that the opportunity to work from home has brought us closer.”

Founder of Velvet Vanity Cosmetics

Has spending time at home, given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies?

“The time I spent at home has allowed me to do the things I’ve never done, or dislike, like baking cookies.”

Once the MCO period is over, is there a possibility of continuing to work-from-home for you and your team?

“As a target based company, I believe that with discipline, our work can be done despite being at home. We’ve exceeded our targetted goal for the past two months which is really impressive!

“Since some of us rely on public transport, I do think there is a possibility of continuing to work-from-home for the team and myself. All in all, the health and safety of my team members remain my top priority.”