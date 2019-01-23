The present is a gift

NOW that we’re into the work mode of 2019, let me get a little serious. By serious, I mean taking stock of things in life.

In recent times, I’ve been bombarded with questions like what are you going to do with your after-life? Is there any one taking you to heaven? Or are you going to land up in hell?

Heavy questions indeed. I’m often stumped for an answer.

Then I had a conversation with someone I’ve known for quite some time.

Stefan used to work in the airline industry. He told me that if anyone should harass me again with such hypothetical questions, ask them to show their boarding passes first!

I must say that Stefan’s suggestion worked!

I’ve also been pondering what was said at a public forum by an engaging and enigmatic orator, Prem Rawat. Also known as the international ambassador of peace, this man from Bengal, India, has often captivated me with his no-nonsense and pragmatic approach to life.

I must thank well-meaning friends like Shanti Devi, Mithran Poobalan, Siva Anamalay and M. Ghandi for expanding my horizons here.

Believe it or not, Prem has been speaking about peace since he was just four years old. His extraordinary passion for peace has inspired millions over the last five decades.

Peace, which he describes as humanity’s essential tool, goes beyond words as his foundation has helped hundreds of thousands of people impoverished by man-made conflicts and natural disasters, providing necessities like food, water, health and education.

His approach to life is very simple: to have a world with its people living with dignity, peace and prosperity.

One of his most famous lines is: “Peace is possible; it needs to be felt. When people are in peace, the world will be in peace.”

When Prem last spoke in Kuala Lumpur sometime back, he drew two simple lines on a white board. Those two lines certainly had a profound effect on me as they gave me some meaning to the purpose of life.

Prem said that one only has to take care of the space between the two lines. I listened on.

He said that the space between the two lines is the living space – the first line on the right is where we start life as a baby or child, and the line on the left is our finishing line!

He said whatever it is, the time that is most important is when we’re alive, as we can do what we aspire to do.

He added that when we had crossed that line on the left, there’s nothing more we can do.

I thought of how right Prem was. He has always mentioned that as long as someone still has the power of his or her own breath, he or she would still be a useful being on Earth.

Then my mind wandered to the funeral of a well-known local tycoon who was in businesses such as property development, hotel development, plantations, and even in horse-racing.

At the height of his career, his name was always in the news. When he died, he was given a rousing send-off by his employees, who lined up at one of his establishments as his cortege went past.

Then I reflected upon what had happened after that man’s passing. There was no more news about him.

It reinforced the advice that Prem gave: do whatever you want while you’re still alive. This is your opportunity and it lasts until your last breath.

Yesterday’s the past, tomorrow’s the future, but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present.

Think about it as we start this new year on an optimistic note.

Jeff Yong, after making his mark in the twisty maze of mainstream journalism, has finally decided to enjoy what he does best – observing the unusual and recounting the gleeful. He can be contacted at lifestyle.borak@gmail.com.