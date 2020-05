THE world is not the way it used to be. Countries are under lockdown, social distancing is the new norm, and most of us wear a face mask each time we step out in public. In 2020, we are in the midst of a pandemic, and what was once depicted in dystopian novels and movies has become our new reality.

These five movies listed here captures the spirit of the times:

1) Outbreak (1995)

Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Actors: Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo and Morgan Freeman

A cute little monkey is smuggled into the United States, and it brings a virus into a small town. A group of doctors race against time to search for a cure. Good performances and a solid script make this movie really enjoyable.

2) 28 Days Later (2002)

Director: Danny Boyle

Stars: Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris and Christopher Eccleston

A man wakes up from a coma to find himself in a deserted London city. The worst is not over. There is a group of zombie-like humans who want to eat him alive. The story of his survival will keep you on the edge of your seat, and Murphy gives a compelling performance as a man trying to understand what is happening around him.