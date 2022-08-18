Florence Pugh confirms breakup with Zach Braff

FLORENCE PUGH has revealed that she and Zach Braff have broken up after nearly three years of dating.

In a recent Harper's Bazaar interview, the 26-year-old British actress confessed that she and the 47-year-old actor and filmmaker privately chose to end things early this year.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,“ Pugh told the magazine. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.”

The two actors began a relationship in 2019 after filming together on his short film, In The Time It Takes to Get There, and have chosen to keep their relationship quiet, owing to criticism over their 21-year age difference, and are following the same approach with their separation.

The actress also stated why she did not open up about her personal life to the public. She voiced her displeasure with strangers discussing her personal life and highlighted the need of privacy.

“Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong,” she said.

Pugh will next star in Don't Worry Darling opposite singer Harry Styles. In the psychological thriller, Pugh portrays housewife Alice and Styles plays husband Jack. She admitted to being upset when a passionate scene with Styles sparked a reaction on social media when the trailer was released.

The star said: “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes ... It’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry.

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”