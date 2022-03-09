Florence Pugh reportedly in talks for Dune sequel

OSCAR nominee Florence Pugh is reportedly in early talks of joining the cast of Dune for its upcoming sequel. Filmmakers are said to be looking to cast Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, the oldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, in the 2023 film.

While representatives at Legendary Entertainment have refused to comment on the matter, a close source confirmed the news with The Hollywood Reporter. In fact, Pugh is said to be awaiting the revised script for the sequel.

If this is indeed true, the sci-fi sequel will see her reunite with her former Little Woman co-star, Timothee Chalamet. The continuation film which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, will follow Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) in his journey of honing his powers of foresight and mind control.

His mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen on Arrakis plays an instrumental role in guiding him and realising this goal. And as implied in the first movie, the sequel will also see a bloody war with House Harkonnen for the control of Arrakis.

Pugh’s character comes into the picture when her father, Emperor Shaddam IV, sends Paul and his family to Arrakis. Apart from her involvement with this project, Pugh is also allegedly set to portray a leading role in the upcoming Madonna biopic.

As for her current activities, Pugh is shooting a role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The production for the upcoming World War II drama is currently held in New Mexico.

Born and raised in Oxford, the English actress made her debut in the 2014 drama film, The Falling. She then gained recognition as a violent young bride in the 2016 drama, Lady Macbeth.

However, she shot to international stardom after her roles in 2019 Midsommar, 2019 Little Women and of course, 2021 Black Widow. Her role in Little Woman even gave her an Oscar nomination.