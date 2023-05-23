Foo Fighters announce new drummer ahead of tour

DURING a live-streamed event on Sunday, Foo Fighters revealed their new drummer to be Josh Freese, a veteran session musician and longtime friend of the band.

This announcement came as the band prepares to embark on a massive world tour, their first without drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in Colombia last year.

The livestream, titled Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts, started with the band joking around in their rehearsal room, guitars in hand.

In a playful manner, three renowned drummers, Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee from Motley Crue, and Danny Carey from Tool, appeared at the door, each making amusing remarks while pretending to seek entry. The band members humorously responded, indicating they would be right there.

However, the surprise came when a voice off-camera shouted: “Um ... EXCUSE ME?!” All eyes turned to Freese, who had been sitting behind a drum kit, unseen until that moment.

He then said: “Can we play a song or something?!” and the band launched into tracks from their upcoming album, But Here We Are, set to be released on June 2.

The livestream event was hosted on Live Nation’s Veeps platform and promises to be packed with rock & roll. It features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, new album song debuts, and surprises.

The upcoming Foo Fighters tour will begin on May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.