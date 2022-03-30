Foo Fighters cancel tour to grieve for Taylor Hawkins

IN the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ shocking death last Friday, Foo Fighters have cancelled all their forthcoming tour dates.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother, Taylor Hawkins,” read a statement from the group.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together”.

The band was on tour in South America and about to perform at a festival in Colombia on Friday when Hawkins reportedly complained of chest pains and died soon afterward.

While no cause of death has been announced, local medical authorities reported that he had multiple drugs in his system and an enlarged heart.

Following Hawkins’ passing, tributes poured in from musicians around the world.

On Saturday, Elton John dedicated Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late drummer, saying: “It seems so sad that at 50 years of age we've lost someone who had that much passion. His music will live on”.

Frontman of the Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and KISS’ Gene Simmons both posted condolence messages on Twitter, and explained they were saddened by the loss.

Rock icon Joan Jett also paid tribute to Hawkins, saying he was one of the greatest drummers of her time.

Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997 after two years as Alanis Morissette’s drummer, was a vital element in the Foo Fighters’ sound and image.

An imaginative and rock-solid drummer, he had the task of playing drums behind Foos singer-guitarist Dave Grohl.

Hawkins filled that role with aplomb, bringing his own muscular, time-juggling style to the band’s straight-ahead rock sound without trying to emulate Grohl.

Hawkins was indisputably one of the best rock drummers of the past 25 years.