Foo Fighters promise to continue performing as a band

FOLLOWING the passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March of last year, the Foo Fighters have declared they will carry on as a group.

The rock band expressed their gratitude for “the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us” in a recent Instagram post, calling 2022 the most painful and tragic year that their band has ever seen.

They wrote: “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life, and for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join a chorus of life together through music.”

They promised to see their fans soon, but added that without Hawkins, they will be a different band moving ahead.

Hawkins, 50, was discovered dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, in March of last year, just hours before the band was scheduled to perform there as part of their South American tour.

Following the departure of William Goldsmith, Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 during the recording of The Colour and the Shape. Hawkins had previously performed with Sass Jordan in his early career and served as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill period.

He founded The Birds of Satan, led his own side group, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, and made contributions to the Eagles of Death Metal. His most recent band, NHC, included Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney.

The band's emotional message moved their fans. Emojis and encouraging words flooded the comments section, with many people expressing their unwavering love to the band.

We wish you all the best, Foo Fighters!