$!Food hacks to do at home

IN recent years, particularly after the pandemic forced everyone indoors, “food hacks” became commonplace, as everyone raced to find ways to occupy their time, while content creators farmed the surge of interest by finding either creative or overwrought ways to “hack” food production and consumption. There is a clear divide between useful food hacks and those that are best enjoyed as entertainment. These are some of the food hacks Malaysians can employ in their daily lives.

Vanilla Sweet Cream

The famous sweet cream cold brew from coffee chains can be easily recreated at home with just a few components.

All that is needed is whipped cream half-and-half that is then mixed with French vanilla syrup. Once its mixed, simply scoop into any cup of morning iced coffee.

While the coffee itself might not be up to par to the quality in coffee shops – depending on the blend – the vanilla sweet cream more than makes up for any small shortcomings.

Garlic Bread Spread

Most amateurs in the kitchen would most likely know how to do this, but for those that don’t, there is an easy way to make those delightful garlic breads you might have had in, say, Pizza Hut.

To do this, take a garlic bulb with its tip sliced off to reveal the cloves. Generously add olive oil and wrap the garlic in an aluminum foil. Bake at high for around 30 minutes. Go and do something else in the meantime, such as prepping toasted bread.

Once baked, squeeze the bulb so that the garlic pours out. Add salt, pepper and olive oil.

The garlic spread is now ready for consumption.