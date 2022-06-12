Forming the rebellion

Andor is a triumph for modern Star Wars storytelling

Though his fate is sealed, Cassian Andor’s story is half untold. – ALL PIX BY DISNEY

THERE is little denying the polarity of reception for the resurgence of Star Wars on the silver screen ever since the ‘Sequel Trilogy’ began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Each subsequent film seems to be received worse than the one before it, particularly by fans. However, on the television front, Stars Wars media has been thriving with each new release. The Mandalorian came a month before the Sequel Trilogy’s finale The Rise of Skywalker in the back-end of 2019, and continued to eclipse the latter in terms of popularity with fans and critics. Spinning off from it, The Book of Boba Fett was released, and most recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Just as how the other Disney+ Star Wars series differentiated themselves from the films, either thematically, through direction or writing, so did Andor. However, unlike the previous series, Andor succeeds as a story within the Star Wars live action universe without a single Jedi, Sith or lightsaber making an appearance, making this all the more impressive.

A larger rebel backdrop Set five years before the depressing events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Stars Wars Story and the original Star Wars from 1977, Andor is centred on Rogue One’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The first season reveals the beginning of Cassian’s life as he goes from being a lowly thief to being embroiled in what would become the Rebel Alliance. As the series wouldn’t be able to float purely on Cassian’s story, Andor showrunner and creator Tony Gilroy smartly weaves in the stories of other major characters that would play important roles in the rebel formation with Luthen Rael/Axis (Stellan Skarsgard) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). And like mentioned earlier, the Siths aren’t present, but the Galactic Empire does, and in Andor, the series antagonists are in the form of Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soiler). Each are hunting “Axis” and Cassian for their own reasons. Andor’s larger cast of supporting characters form the rest of the ensemble, and its impressive just how much Gilroy is able to do within the series’ 12 episodes. On Cassian and Rael’s plotline, Andor is focused on the intrigue and action Star Wars is known for, and on Rael and Mothma’s side of the story, Andor effectively pivots into espionage and political intrigue.

Maturity beyond the norm The shades of politics and morality in Andor is what truly sets it apart from the rest of Star Wars’ live action media. Anyone who has enjoyed the storytelling within the Matt Damon-led Bourne trilogy which Gilroy wrote will like what he does with Andor, which also fills in a major part of what was lacking in the franchise; the lack of not clunky, mature dialogue. Case in point; Andor’s 10th episode, “One Way Out” features two amazing monologues by Rael and Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), separately. One is seethed in venomous, all-or-nothing anarchism against an authoritarian dictatorship, and the other is a desperate call-to-arms for unified liberation. Both eclipse almost every other line ever said in any live-action Star Wars film or series.